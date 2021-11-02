KCLR LIVE: Monday 1 November, 2021

On Monday’s show:

Maureen in Mooneenrow talks about her family’s terrible Halloween experience.

Thomas Drury, IT Carlow Student’s Union joins us to discuss the campaigns by student unions across the county to raise awareness and promote safety in response to a number of recent reports about people being spiked on nights out.

Jack O’Connor, Movember National Spokesperson on this year’s fundraising efforts and encouraging men to “Take Action” by checking in on a mate.

Michael Lanigan, Poe Kiely, Hogan, Lanigan talks about family law and answers listener questions.

Joan Cleere, PJ Cunningham and KCLR’s Tommy Murphy tell us the captivating Carlow story at the heart of a new GAA book “Grassroots: Stories From The Heart Of The GAA”, a treasure trove of GAA memories, tales and incidents spanning over 150 years.

Samantha Rawson, The Canine College joins us for It’s a Dogs Life, where we put listener questions to the canine expert.

Cllr. David Fitzgerald talks about the first phase of housing in Kilkenny’s new Western Environs is opening for registration today. 280 houses have planning permission and 850 are going through the planning processes.

Registration opened this morning at 10.30 on https://www.breagaghvalley.com/

Listen back…