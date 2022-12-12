KCLR Live: Monday, 12th December 2022

KCLR Live:

Worldwide shortage of drugs including HRT and paracetamol – we talk to a pharmacy chain owner. Road safety matters- we hear of a black ice warning. Travel expert Eoghan Corry updates us on the situation at Dublin airport and airports abroad where closures are having a knock on effect on flights. Butler House and Gardens forced to charge in order to keep the Christmas lights on. Increase in pitbull attacks – Samantha Rawson explains. Park and ride proposal for the M9. Those and lots more including your texts, mentions, and comments.

