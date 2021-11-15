KCLR LIVE: Monday 15 November, 2021

On today’s show:

Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science joins Eimear in studio ahead of today’s visit to Carlow-Kilkenny. They discuss the Technological University for the South East and what that means for the region.

Jim Mulhall, Chairman of the Kilkenny IFA talks about the Save Irish Farming, Farm Family Rally taking place on Sunday, Nov 21s at 11am at Merrion Square.

Christopher Davey, Carlow Cycling Campaign and Alan Proctor on the impact the newly installed bollards on the streets of Carlow is having on all road users.

Samantha Rawson, The Canine College is answering listener questions and advising on crate and barrier training for puppies.

Cathy Mccarthy, Author of “Our Stories Through Song” tells us about her uplifting book which she took a year to write the book. It features Sr.Stan, Glen Hansard, Luke O’Neill, Michael O’Muircheartaigh.

Dr Tadhg Crowley, Ayrfield Medical Practice on the unavailability of PCR tests and the increase in the number of people in hospital with Covid. Dr Tadgh shares some advice on what to do if you’re feeling unwell and how to manage Covid symptoms at home.