KCLR LIVE: Monday 18 October, 2021

On today’s show:

Unable to afford to rent or buy, Amanda Doyle tells her story of trying to find suitable accommodation for her family.

Judge Gary Graham, Manager of ‘Bloom’, Ireland’s premier Garden Festival and of Super Garden fame joins us this morning to announce the winners of the first ten categories of the Carlow Pride of Place awards.



Breda Cooper shares details of The End of Life Care Committee at St. Luke’s Hospital, Carlow/Kilkenny are holding their Annual Remembrance Mass to remember those who have died at the hospital this evening, from St. Canice’s Church, Dean Street, Kilkenny at 7.30 p.m.

Eddie Holohan, Kilkenny Lions Club & Brian Cody join Eimear in studio to launch the Lions Spirit of Christmas Hamper Appeal.

Samantha Rawson, dog training expert from The Canine College joins us to answer your dog care questions and share her tips on training and behaviour issues.

Nora Meaney, PRO St. Clare’s Hospitattily Kitchen on St. Clare’s Kitchen who had to pull their Facebook page over the weekend due to an influx of anti-vaccine sentiment.

Crime Writer Paul Williams joins us to discuss the current whereabouts of Larry Murphy who remains a person of interest in the ongoing searches in Kildare.