KCLR LIVE: Monday 20 December, 2021

On today’s show:

Looking at the impact of the latest restrictions on the business community we chat to John Ryan of the Pembroke Hotel and Andrea Keogh on the impact on December Sounds and Yulefest Kilkenny.

Our reporter Sinead Kehoe popped along to the Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Carlow to find out all about a Christmas Craft pop up shop.

Full of handmade crafts by members of the Form Design Group, Sinead was joined by goldsmith Mary Burke from Deburca Design.

Tracy Lawler tells us about The Amy Lawler Memorial and the unique fundraising draw to raise money for families for people with Cystic Fibrosis.

Samantha Rawson from The Canine College and her dog Woody are in-studio with Brian to highlight some of the unseen stressors for your dog during the holidays and how to avoid them.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace welcomes leap forward in Women’s Refuge Campaign as Carlow council to write to the Department of Children and Youth Affairs to request additional funding for a women’s refuge/additional safe units in Carlow.

Sonia Tiernan talks about her book “Irish Women’s Speeches-Voices That Rocked the System” a collection of thirty-two inspiring speeches by women of Ireland from the nineteenth century to the present.

