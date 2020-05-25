KCLR Live: Monday 25th May 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Eimear chats about holidays – staycations or trips abroad.

Joanna Hannick of the Hibernian Hotel in Kilkenny talks about a new tourism taskforce.

Dr Tadhg Crowley answers your medical questions and gives us an update on Covid-19.

John Paul Phelan TD and Minister for Local Government talks commercial rates, tourism, Green Party leadership and other Covid challenges.

Part Two:

Cllr Andrea Dalton discusses the tragic death of a Carlow man in Australia.

Noel Sherry of the Good Shepherd joins Fran Grincell to celebrate the final tally for the KCLR Garden Olympics.

Patrick Lydon shares his heritage trail in My Local Area.

Thomastown’s Inspector Sean O Meara tells Eimear about some walkers and motorists flouting the restrictions at St Mullins over the weekend.