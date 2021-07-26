KCLR Live: Monday 26 July, 2021

On today’s show:

Ricardo Cavaliere, Ristorante Rinuccini is speaking to KCLR Live about returning to indoor dining after being closed since January.

Katherine Peacock, Civil Defence Officer, Kilkenny County Council joins us to speak about some of the services they have been providing to people across Kilkenny County throughout the pandemic.

Councillor David Fitzgerald joins us to discuss the vote to take place today (Monday 26th July) on a route that’s divided public opinion to the new CBS School.

Pauline Mclynn, Actress & Writer joins us to talk about the Little Hill Animal Rescue which is running a hen rescue operation over the next two weeks.

Denis Malone, Senior Planner with Kilkenny County Council joins us to discuss one-off rural housing and the Kilkenny County Development Plan and how the public can engage at consult.kilkenny.ie

James Hennessey, National Reptile Zoo chats to Eimear about his work in the National Reptile Zoo during the summer heatwave and how the reptiles are doing in the heat.

