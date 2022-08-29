KCLR LIVE: Monday, 29th August 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Cllr Denis Hynes and Michelle Carroll, a local mother, discuss the impact of the lack of school bus places now that schools reopen.

The cost of energy is set to skyrocket this winter. Jannette O’Brien, Climate Action Officer with Carlow County Council, discusses this and gives us some practical tips on saving money on our home energy consumption.

Kilkenny Carlow Education & Training Board (KCETB) is one of the 13 nationwide to be funded under the new capital programme for the Further Education and Training (FET) sector. Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere, Chairperson at KCETB, tells us how this will benefit the county’s people.

Liliana Cachia, Owner of Sweet Baking Mama at Castle Street, Carlow, tells us about her newly opened café.

Samantha Rawson of The Canine College tells us the importance of routines and rules on a dog’s behaviour.

Caroline Rooney, a mother and owner of Jeutonic Bridal Wear, updates us on her situation now that her children are back at school.

Brendan McDonald, Children’s Author with Bed Time Story Publishing, tells us about his 3rd Children’s Book, “The Sheep Who Couldn’t Sleep”.

Gina Hetherington of PAWS Animal Rescue Ireland tells us about the charity’s financial situation. DONATE HERE.