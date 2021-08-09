KCLR LIVE: Monday 9 August, 2021

On Monday’s KCLR Live with Brian Redmond:

Mooncoin Potato Farmer, John Crowley, tells us about the very interesting surprise he’s left for Olympic champion Kellie Harrington when she returns.

Tommy Gill, Ceo of Pali and owner of The Wild West Playcentre in Westport on the ongoing restrictions for children’s play centres.

Gary O’Keeffe, Teacher Carlow Educate Together & Head of Recruitment & Volunteers at Strong Gens joins us to talk about the work of Strong Gens in educating children in refugee camps around the world. Gary is looking for teachers or former teachers to volunteer one hour a week to help.

Dr Tara Shine, Environmental Scientist, policy advisor and author of “How to Save Your Planet One Object at a Time” joins us to discuss the publication of the world’s largest-ever report on climate change and what that means for each of us individually.

KCLR’s Michael Walsh tells us about what it was like to be back in Croke Park yesterday.

Samantha Rawson, The Canine College joins us for “It’s a Dog’s Life” to advise on how to safely bring a dog into a home with children.

Enda O’Doherty has our all-important Motivation Inspiration to get us off to a great start.

Mary Dunlevy & Maureen Sullivan joined Eimear in-studio recently to share their experiences of time spent in religious run institutions. Maureen and Mary tell us about the recognition of Carlow County Council of unmarked graves across the county; the first local authority in the country to do so.

