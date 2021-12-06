KCLR LIVE: Monday December 6th, 2021

Listen back to Monday’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Fr Paddy Byrne expresses his disappointment that An Post stamps will not be depicting nativity scenes this year.

John Maye from Kilkenny City Harriers chats to Eimear about the upcoming “Ireland’s Medieval Mile Run” taking place on Friday Dec 10th at 7.30pm. For details visit: www.kch.ie

Michael Fortune talks about Christmas traditions and Aileen Lambert tells us about her book of traditional Irish songs for children “The Frog and the Mouse” and how it could help reintroduce singing in your home.

This week on “It’s a Dog’s Life” with canine expert and trainer Samantha Rawson, we’re talking about anxiety treatments for dogs and how they can help improve training outcomes.

Jack Hogan, Vice President for Welfare and Equality in IT Carlow is responding to the Government announcement that third level students will receive free Covid-19 antigen tests.

We hear from Nora Meaney, Pro St. Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen and Isobel Brooker, a Volunteer with St. Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen who is receiving an award this morning.

