KCLR LIVE: Teac Tom sees double the number of under 18s engaging with the service in the last year

We hear a clip of TD John McGuinness speaking in the Dail on CAHMS and the valuable work of Teac Tom and other not for profit groups who he says are “stepping in where the HSE has failed”.

Speaking to KCLR LIVE, Angela Hayes and Rory Connellan of Teac Tom highlight the work of the service in handling the shortcomings of mental health services and the dramatic rise in the number of teens engaging with Teac Tom.

Teac Tom offers emergency support to individuals and their families affected by suicide or contemplating suicide.

Website: www.thethomashayestrust.com

Phone: 056 7796592