KCLR LIVE: Thursday 11 November, 2021

On today’s show:

Minister Heather Humphreys, Minister for Social Protection and Rural & Community Development on the Community Activities Fund will support groups with their running costs. The once-off fund will be allocated under the Department’s Community Enhancement Programme and will be administered locally by the Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs).

Zoe Carol Wong, Thomastown talks about her mission to reduce her family’s carbon footprint. Zoe shares some incredible tips on how you can cut out waste at home and reduce your carbon footprint without impacting negatively on your lifestyle.

Audrey Casey, Sex and Relationship Coach with Sex Therapy Solutions joins us to discuss female performance anxiety and how to combat it.

Robyn Curran, Dance Republic, Carlow tells us about the two young dancers, Ashley and Ava who have won dancers of the year.

Joan Johnston, General Manager, COPD Support Ireland, tells us about COPD Support Ireland’s forthcoming “Staying Well with COPD” virtual conference ahead of World COPD Day later this month (Wednesday, November 17), on Saturday, November 13 from 1-4pm, COPD Support Ireland will host a virtual conference, “Staying Well with COPD”, for people with COPD, their families and carers.

This event is completely free and registration is open at www.copd.ie

Jimmy Buckley tells us about The Three Amigos’ show in Hotel Kilkenny on Jan 4th 2022 tickets at the hotel reception and ticketmaster.ie.

From the Parade Kilkenny, we have Anne Neary and Edward Hayden.

