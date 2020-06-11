KCLR Live: Thursday 11th June 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:
Steph Hanlon and Tony Coy debate whether protesting during a pandemic is safe.
John Purcell and Dr Tadgh Crowley discuss trying a home kit Covid-19 antibody test.
Galmoy mother Elaine Morrissey talks about her children returning to childcare.
Part Two:
Aidan Fogarty admits that some GAA players might feel anxious about returning to the pitch.
Carlow Mayor Andrea Dalton explains how €3.1 million could be found in the Council’s budget to recoup funds not generated during Covid-19.
David Beirne of UPMC announces good news for Kilkenny.
And they’re off! Eddie Scally chats about racing returning at Gowran Park.