KCLR Live: Thursday 11th June 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Steph Hanlon and Tony Coy debate whether protesting during a pandemic is safe.

John Purcell and Dr Tadgh Crowley discuss trying a home kit Covid-19 antibody test.

Galmoy mother Elaine Morrissey talks about her children returning to childcare.





Part Two:

Aidan Fogarty admits that some GAA players might feel anxious about returning to the pitch.

Carlow Mayor Andrea Dalton explains how €3.1 million could be found in the Council’s budget to recoup funds not generated during Covid-19.

David Beirne of UPMC announces good news for Kilkenny.

And they’re off! Eddie Scally chats about racing returning at Gowran Park.