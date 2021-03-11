KCLR LiveKCLR Live

KCLR Live: Thursday 11th March, 2021

KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

On Thursday’s Show:

  • KCLR Live resident GP Dr Tadhg Crowley answers our listeners’ health questions,
  • Retired Irish Army Captain Dr. Tom Clonan on calls for an inquiry into allegations of systematic child sex abuse at the Curragh,
  • Christine’s search for a home continues as she struggles to find a property to buy in Kilkenny despite having mortgage approval,
  • Professor Cliona Ní Cheallaigh on how the pandemic has had a disproportionate financial and emotional burden on women.

 

