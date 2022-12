KCLR LIVE:

Catch up on today’s KCLR Live here.

We hear from Dr. Tadhg Crowley on RSV, STREP A and everything else doing the rounds! A charity appeal to build a full GAA pitch and clubhouse for young Ugandan students. We talk Christmas turkey with Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery. Former Solider Joe Malone reacts to the tragedy in Lebanon & more.