KCLR Live: Thursday 18th June 2020 (Full Show)

One the show today….

Part 1:

A busy show starting with an ENT consultant on Covid-19 and the loss of smell.

We talk about those powerful water safety ads before Eimear is joined on the line by the Taoiseach in waiting Micheál Martin.

Part 2:

How will grassroots FF react to the Programme for Government – we ask Cllr Joe Malone who is reluctant to give his thoughts on whether he will back the deal or not.

Angela Hayes founder of Teac Tom tells us about a fundraising event for the mental health charity this weekend to coincide with summer solstice.

Ann Doherty from Kilkenny opens up about being attacked by a bull near her south Kilkenny home.

Stephen Byrne talks sports and Anne Neary gives us another delicious recipe.