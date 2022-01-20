KCLR LIVE: Thursday 20 January, 2022

On Thursday’s KCLR LIVE:

A Kilkenny family impacted by a horrific triple murder watched last night’s Dáil proceedings and only heard more “talk” while they’ve been asking for tougher sentencing for years. John Whelan, Psychotherapist joins us on the programme to question why families of homicide victims are left without support while the killers get the State’s resources.

We hear from carers Anne Ryan and Marian Dalton who can’t understand why home carers are left out of Government plans to give frontline workers a €1000 tax-free bonus.

Eddie Scally joins us to talk about Goffs Thyestes Chase taking place in Gowran Park on Thursday, January 27th.

Audrey Casey, Sex and Relationship Coach with Sex Therapy Solutions is talking about the reasons why you might be avoiding sex and what you can do about it.

John and Selena Ryan, Ballyraggett. The couple who have been married for 25 years have been captivating the nation with their “tough love” banter on Operation Transformation.

Cllr. Eugene Mcguinness talks about the eviction notices issued to a number of vulnerable people, suicide awareness and the issue of drug paraphernalia in a laneway in Kilkenny City.

Queen of Cookery Anne Neary joins us with her highly requested recipe for her Seville Orange Marmalade