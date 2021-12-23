KCLR LIVE: Thursday 23 December, 2021

On today’s show:

Joe McKeown, President of the INTO addresses concerns about schools reopening in January. “Disruption is guaranteed” to individual schools or classes but he assures KCLR Live listeners that plans at present are for schools to reopen on the 6th of January as planned.

Brian chats to Helen Ryan, who is organising a charity game in aid of the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team in remembrance of her younger sister Chloe who died of a brain tumour. The game is on St. Stephen’s Day at 12 in Graiguenamanagh – St Mullins V Graiguenamanagh.

Colm Keher, Principal of Loreto Secondary School and students Siofra Ni Chasaide who co-wrote the song “She” and Lilly McDonnell, Head Girl at Loreto Kilkenny. In 2019 a call went out for a Loreto anthem and culminated in the song “She” by Burnchurch with Loreto Kilkenny Choir and Orchestra.

We also hear from Head of Loretto Trust in Ireland Sr Kathleen and from the Superior General of Loreto Sisters worldwide, Sr. Noelle who endorsed the song as the world anthem last week.

KCLR Live Producer, Ethna Quirke joins Brian in-studio for a Christmas quiz.

We hear from Theresa Flanagan & Daughter Amelia- Rose (age 6) who is fundraising for Crumlin/Temple Street by making Christmas gift tags and selling them. She is selling 5 tags for €1.00 so far she has raised €230.

