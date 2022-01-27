KCLR LIVE: Thursday 27 January, 2022

On Thursday’s KCLR Live:

The National Lottery are on a treasure hunt to find the lucky Kilkenny punter who scooped almost 29,000 euro but their time is almost running out!

Treasa Murphy, Radio Kerry on the shocking report documenting the “significant harm” done to young people in the care of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs) in Kerry where a junior doctor was found to provide inappropriate mediation and treatment to 227 children, with 46 harmed significantly.

Deputy Kathleen Funchion joins the conversation on the revelations and says “heads should roll” on the unacceptable levels of care given to the children involved. Also up for discussion are the N24 / N25 / Rescue 117 and why local TDs have not done more according to local Councillors.

Friendzoned, we ask Sex Therapist Audrey Casey why “nice guys” are thought to be less lucky in love.

Mary Coady, The Kilkenny People on the court appearance of a man following the incident in Hosey’s Post Office on Friday 21st January.

Personal trainer and fitness influencer Nathalie Lennon tells us about her new KCLR show, The Power Hour, starting next Wednesday 2nd Feb 6-7 pm.

Dr Tadhg Crowley, Ayrfield Medical Practice and the Imo’s GP Committee joins us to talk about presenting to the Oireachtas Committee on Health yesterday and to answer your health questions.

Anne Neary Ryeland House Cookery joins us for pasta and a surprise.