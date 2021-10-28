KCLR LIVE: Thursday 28 October, 2021

On today’s show:

Marty Morrissey will be signing books at Kilkenny Book Centre at 6pm this evening, “It’s Marty” published by Sandycove is out and he tells us what readers can expect.

Tim Butler, Director of Services, Kilkenny County Council has an update on the lighting on the Parade that some listeners have mentioned.

Gary Ireland has some good news that ploughing is back up and running in Danesfort on Sunday.

Sex Therapist Audrey Casey, Sex Therapy Solutions is discussing autosexuality. people who are more attracted to themselves than others and sexual anorexia, where a person may have little desire or experience intense fear of sexual contact.

Naoimh Murphy Communications & Training Officer Amber Women’s Refuge joins Eimear to talk about a recent domestic abuse survey carried out by Amber Women’s Refuge.

Maurice Shortall joins us to say Bingo will resume in the Community Hall, Castlecomer on Thursday, October 28th with a new starting time of 8pm.

Philip Ireland joins us to talk about recruitment shortages, an issue affecting a number of employers in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Anne Neary, Ryeland House Cookery School shares a delicious pumpkin recipe to warm you up.