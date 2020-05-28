KCLR Live: Thursday 28th May 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Garry Courtney, Clinical director of St Luke’s Hospital tells Eimear about how the hospital is coping with Covid-19 pandemic.

Kicking off a great new campaign on KCLR Live, Suzi Doyle of Healthy Carlow joins Eimear on the line with Janette Boran of Healthy Kilkenny to talk about the work being done in both counties to help communities thrive.

Anne Neary gives us some tasty tips to try for our family barbecues this weekend.

Part Two:

Mental Health Ireland CEO Martin Rogan talks about Covid trauma and how we can be resilient in the face of our challenges.

Joanne Hession and Karen Hennessy chat with Eimear about the LIFT programme and what makes a good leader.

Tullow Mart’s Eric Driver talks about a powerful mask making effort by his family and neighbours, and also an update on mart business.