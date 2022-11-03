KCLR LIVE: Thursday, 3rd November 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Brenda Campion O’Toole, a community midwife for the midlands, discusses the implications of the new HSE recommendation that limits home births to women who live within 30 minutes of a maternity hospital. She also informs us of Ireland’s shortage of midwives.

John Paul Payne, Chairperson of Carlow Pride, reacts to Fr. Sean Sheehy’s controversial homily.

Jim Dunne, Secretary of Rathvilly GAA Club, and Bernard Horohan of Carlow GAA tell us about the Rathvilly GAA Bingo.

Sex Therapist Audrey Casey answers a listener’s relationship dilemma. She also further discusses erectile dysfunction.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor talks about Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s visit to Carlow today.

Cllr Pat Dunphy updates us on the Kilkenny County Council’s meeting with Transport Infrastructure Ireland regarding the improvement of the dangerous N24 and N25.

Lorna McGrath, Service Manager at Éist, and Philip Sheppard of Sheppard’s Irish Auction House chat with us about the Antiques Roadshow Fundraiser happening on the 6th of November from 2-5pm in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.

Cookery expert Anne Neary of Ryeland House answers your cooking and baking queries.