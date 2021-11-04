KCLR LIVE: Thursday 4 November, 2021

On today’s show:

Dr Tadhg reminds us to get back to the basics of mask-wearing and handwashing as the government calls on the public to ration their social contacts as Covid-19 numbers continue to rise.

Fr. Willie Purcell and Mary Kealy, Kilkenny Gospel Choir, on the remembrance service for JoJo Dullard at Kilkenny Castle on Sunday.

The annual gathering will take place at the missing persons’ monument in Castle Park. Fr Willie Purcell, a family friend who, with the Kilkenny Gospel Choir, will lead the gathering for Ms Dullard said: “It’s important to keep JoJo’s memory alive in our hearts and our prayers.”

Sex Therapist, Audrey Casey is talking about erectile dysfunction, the causes and some of the therapeutic supports available.

Comedian Dara O’Briain chats to KCLR Live ahead of his brand new tour “So….Where Were We?, travelling across Ireland and the UK starting in Vicar Street on November 10th, with dates right through to December 2022.

HE Laurenţiu Mihai Ambassador Stefan, Romanian Ambassador speaks to KCLR Live on his visit to Kilkenny and about getting to know the country and meeting the Irish and Romanian people in the communities.

Dr Paul D’alton, Head of the Department of Psychology at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin and Associate Professor at the School of Psychology, University College Dublin on his book Book: Living with Cancer: Hope amid Uncertainty edited by Paul D’Alton

Anne Neary, Ryeland House Cookery School shares her recipes for a Roasted Red Pepper Soup with Dubliner Cheese Wafers.

