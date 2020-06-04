KCLR Live: Thursday 4th June 2020 (Full Show)

Part One

Octogenarian Bunny Gladney tells Eimear about taking a ride on Evan Kelly’s Segway.

Clifford Reid talks about jet skis on the Nore.

Doireann Sweeney explains the new guidelines for making barrier masks.

Anne Neary joins Eimear to make you hungry for summer goodies.

Part Two

Kathleen Funchion discusses the challenge of finding secondary school placements with a Kilkenny mother Karla Clowry.

Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes talks about a new Kilkenny Carlow Division Drugs Strategy.

Mooncoin farmer John Crowley chats to Eimear with Mary Butler about a powerful project to help children in Africa.