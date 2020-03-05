KCLR Live: Thursday 5 March 2020 (Part Two)

Part Two: 11am – 12pm

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast-moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts.

Local abroad, Andrew Duffy tells Eimear about panic buying in Sydney.

Shane Phelan discusses the Camphill Communities investigation.

We hear from Kilkenny and Carlow libraries, who got €38,000 for special needs library users.

Francis Nesbitt describes the impact of Covid-19 on his business.

Book shop owner Khan Kiely and Kilkenny author Helena Duggan tell Eimear about World Book Day.

Disease historian Dr Ida Milne talks about the history of viruses.