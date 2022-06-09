KCLR LIVE: Thursday 9th June 2022

KCLR LIVE:

Brian Redmond is in for Eimear Ní Bhraonáin today.

Kilkenny City Task Force representative Lesley Cleere on the over 100 signatories representing city centre businesses are urging local councillors not to extend the current one-way system for High Street into another year. Cllr David Fitzgerald and Cllr Eugene McGuinness also give their thoughts on the system.

Edwina Grace of the KCLR news team was out at various council meetings yesterday, she gives an overview of what happened at them. She talks about primary health care and Ferrybank Shopping Centre news.

We talk ‘kinks’ with Audrey Casey, Sex and Relationship Therapist with Sex Therapy Solutions. What exactly are they? How to discuss them with your partner. Does labelling it make it “other” rather than simply likes or dislikes?

Our I am a Survivor campaign continues as we hear the story of Una Dillion. Originally from Carlow, Una lives in Kilkenny with her husband Pat and their three boys. In May 2019, Una received a breast cancer diagnosis and is having ongoing treatment at St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Mary Dolan of Cois Nore Support Centre on the range of therapies and support they offer to those impacted by cancer.

Amy McLoughlin spoke to some Leaving Cert students yesterday after their first exam in Tullow Community School.

Eddie Holohan, President Kilkenny Lions Club on the Mayor’s Concert tonight at Watergate theatre. He tells us about the event that is being held at City Hall for Ukrainian Day this Saturday.

Carlow Arts Festival starts today. Benjamin Perchet of the festival tells us what we can expect from the 4-day event.