KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 10 August, 2021

On Tuesday’s KCLR LIVE with Brian Redmond:

Denis Drennan, Kilkenny farmer and Chairperson of the ICMSA’S Farm and Rural Affairs Committee joins us to discuss the reaction of farmers to The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Report released yesterday.

Pierce Kavanagh, Economic Development Officer with Carlow Local Enterprise Office talks about Carlow County Councils feasibility study to improve the Carlow Castle site.

You can have your say by taking the Carlow Castle Area Survey: HERE

We’ve got some advice for Back to School budgeting with Mrs Smart Money, Kel Galavan.

Farmer David Millea, Tullaroan Farmer about his 36 cattle which are missing, presumed stolen from Cloran Lane in Co Kilkenny.

Professor Anthony Staines, Professor of Health Systems at Dublin City University, background as a neonatal paediatrician joins us to discuss the potential side-effects of the vaccine in this age group and how that compares with the risks of Covid-19 and Long-Covid.

Margaret Mcevoy & Teresa Broderick, The South Midlands Branch of The Irish Patchwork Society join us to discuss the 40th birthday celebration and the Teach Tom raffle.

Damien Mulley, Director Mulley Communications joins us to talk about the surprising shifts in what social media platforms are hot and not in Ireland.

Listen back…