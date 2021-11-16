KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 16 November, 2021

On today’s show:

There’s controversy as chairman and secretary of Young Fine Gael in Kilkenny resign. We hear from Patrick O’Neill and later in the programme Killian Foley Walsh and Art O’Mahoney-President of Young Fine Gael on the text message that has sparked some confusion.

A boil water notice is still in effect in Borris. We hear from James Cody, Proprietor at Step House Borris on the inconvenience to hotel guests and staff.

James O’Tool from Irish Water shares an update on the water notice in BOrris and Mooncoin and when we can expect things to return to normal.

Financial Expert Gerry Farrell with Castle View Financial Services reviews the condition of the Irish economy heading towards 2022 and advises on what deadlines we need to watch out for.

Pharmacist, Shane Kelly explains antigen testing, when to use them and how to do so correctly.

Michael Conway, Cardiologist joins us with an update on St. Luke’s Hospital and how it is handling the increase in people presenting with Covid and other illnesses with similar symptoms.

Helen Maher Vice President of Carlow College on the outcome of Minister Harris’ visit to the college yesterday.

