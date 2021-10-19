KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 19 October, 2021

Kilkenny mother discusses the lack of services for her child with ASD and her struggle with violent incidents in her home.

Judge Gary Graham, Manager of ‘Bloom’, Ireland’s premier Garden Festival and of Super Garden fame joins us this morning to announce the next lot of Carlow Pride of Place winners today on KCLR Live, with more winners announced daily.

Soniz Borza, Central Takeaway in Thomastown discusses the impact on the bank closure on the area.

Gerry Farrell, Financial Advisor at Castle View Financial Services takes a look at Budget 2022 and what that means for you.

Cllr. Adrienne Wallace joins us to discuss a peaceful protest taking place next Monday at 11am seeking improvements to mental health services. We hear Martin Mcandrew who is organising this demo. He shares his recent experience with mental health services and why it has moved him to call for a demonstration.

Rosie O’Brien, Regional Youth Officer, Carlow / Kilkenny /

and Mairead Eachthigherin, Volunteer Leader in Piltown, Foroige. They are appealing for volunteers and highlighting the work that they do with Foroige.

