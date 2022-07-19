KCLR LIVE: Tuesday, 19th July 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Sinead Burke of the KCLR News team on the discovery of a man’s body in a van in south Kilkenny.

St Luke’s Hospital manager Anne Slattery tells us about how the hospital is coping with Covid-19 cases on the rise again. There are currently 15 Covid-19 patients in St. Luke’s Hospital, with four of them in the ICU.

Farm Safety Week is underway this week. Five people have lost their lives on farms in the Republic of Ireland so far this year. Kilkenny IFA Chair Jim Mulhall shares some ways to improve farm safety.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services answers our listeners’ finance questions.

OPW (Office of Public Works) Minister Patrick O’Donovan is visiting Kilkenny Castle today to launch a new and exciting exhibition. He stops by the KCLR Live studio and chats with Eimear about tourism numbers for Carlow and Kilkenny. He comments on John McGuinness’ questioning of the Taoiseach’s leadership in recent days.

Kilkenny fans were left stranded in Mountjoy Square after Sunday’s final. Matt Rafter, a bus driver with M&A Coaches in Ballyragget tells us how bus drivers were re-routed, causing chaos for their passengers.

Cllr Will Patton joins Eimear to chat about homophobia in Carlow.

We link live to London, where temperatures are soaring. John Nolan of the Carlow Association in London tells us all about it.

Retired cold case detective Alan Bailey on how no charges are being brought after a fresh inquiry into the murder of Deirdre Jacob.