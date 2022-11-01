KCLR LIVE: Tuesday, 1st November 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Acting Fire Chief with Carlow Liam Carroll and Sergeant Peter McConnon give us a rundown of the fire and crime incidents that happened on Halloween Night in Carlow and Kilkenny.

David Beirne, Senior Vice President UPMC International, on Kilkenny’s role in South East Technological University (SETU).

More heavy rains and winds today and tomorrow. Carlow Weather Alan O’Reilly updates us on the weather situation this week.

Adrian Codd, a local from Inistioge, on the current river levels in the area.

Alex Rogers, Manager of Nicholas Mosse in Bennettsbridge, tells us about the postponement of their event today due to the weather warning.

Minister Malcolm Noonan, Minister for Heritage and Electoral Reform, discusses the retrofitting scheme, turf ban, electricity credit and more.

A discussion on keeping animals in the Live Crib. We hear from Samantha Rawson of The Canine College, Lucy Glendinning, and Marion Dalton.

Fifth-class student Kate O’Brien of Moneenroe National School aspires to be a radio presenter in the future. She interviews Eimear about her career on the radio.

David Denieffe chats with us about Gowran AC’s Annual Stook Race happening on Sunday, 13th November.

John ‘Shark’ Hanlon and Hewick walked in the Pint Depot in Bagenalstown for a celebratory pint after their victory in the American Grand National.

Listen Back Here: