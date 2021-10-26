KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 26 October, 2021

On today’s show:

Carmel Mulalley, Director of Public Health in the South East joins Eimear to discuss the high number of Covid cases in Ireland and to look at the risk that still remains to the general public.

Elaine Butler, Living Lightly in Ireland is talking about “Raising Zero Waste Kids” initiative by Kilkenny County Council takes place today.

Gerry Farrell, Castle View Financial Services is looking at the pros and cons of using Revolut.

John Edward Nolan chats to Eimear about becoming a world finalist in the Wolrd Dance Spot Federation PD Showdance Standard.

Canine Expert Samantha Rawson joins us for ” It’s a Dog’s Life” and this week she is focussing on Cockapoo’s as a breed and their possessive aggression and bad behaviour.

Alan Foley of the Step House Hotel in Borris. Since the 20th October, there has been a boil water notice for the residents of Borris

Tony Mccahill, Mazda Brand Manager, George Corbett Motors Ltd is discussing electric vehicles and fuel prices.

