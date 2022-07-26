KCLR LIVE: Tuesday, 26th July 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show…

A dead snake was discovered on a road in Callan. The National Reptile Zoo’s James Hennessy speaks with Eimear about this extraordinary discovery.

Local residents are dissatisfied with the lack of a Garda presence in rural areas. Cllr Will Paton in Tullow and Mary Meaney, a Leighlinbridge resident since 1971, tell Eimear how important it is to increase the number of Gardaí on patrol in their area. Mary would like to see the Garda station in Leighlinbridge reopen and would welcome this move.

Higher dole payments for workers who suddenly lose their jobs are in the mix for the budget. Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services gives us the lowdown.

Green Minister Malcolm Noonan joins the programme as farmers tell him “self-sufficiency is survival”. He says we have to act now to reduce emissions and show a high level of ambition.

John Nolan, IFA Carlow Chair, responds to Minister Malcolm Noonan on the show. He tells us about the “Farm Safety Demo and Exhibition” taking place later today.

Kieran Ryan, Addiction Counsellor at Cuan Mhuire on the surge in gambling addiction. He describes the “unprecedented demand” for their services.

Ger Malone, SIPTU Branch Organiser, on industrial action at the offices of Kilkenny County Council.

Keith Lambkin, Head of Climate Services Division, on what to expect from the weather.