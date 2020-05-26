KCLR Live Tuesday 26th May 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Clare Downey with the National Parents Council talks to Eimear about preparing children for their first day at primary school.

Mairead Parker Byrne, Manager Gowran Abbey Nursing Home discusses the Covid pandemic.

Personal Finance expert Gerry Farrell answers all your financial queries.

Kathy Purcell takes us for a stroll around Castlecomer’s Discovery Park as part of our My Local Area feature.

Part Two:

KCLR Live producer Christine Tobin joins Lesley Cleere, Manager of Market Cross Shopping Centre and member of Shop Kilkenny, to chat with Eimear about a new KCLR Covid-19 survey.

Adam Corcoran might only be ten years-old but the Mooncoin native has a big voice and has had praise from Kodaline.

John Nolan of the Carlow Irish Association tells us what’s happening in the UK.

Micheál Cunningham updates Eimear about the man who murdered his daughter Ciara Campbell at her Carlow home in 2007.