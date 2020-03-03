KCLR Live: Tuesday 3 March 2020 (Part Two)

Part Two: 11am – 12pm

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast-moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. If you missed KCLR Live this morning, you can catch up here.

Gerry Farrell talks Covid-19 and the impact on your money.

Domhnall Doyle on Kilkenny local authority rent review.

Philip O Neill and Rodger Curran talks about the Kilkenny Lions Club.

Kilkenny bar owner Alan McCormack is in Tenerife at The Irish Rose.

Eddie Scally General Manager of Gowran Park talks about coronavirus and future race meetings.

Local optician Bernard Jennings tells Eimear about his upcoming charity work in Africa.