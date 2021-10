Catch up on this morning’s KCLR Live where we hear from traders and users of Kilkenny’s High Street, James Hennessy chats all things gold fish, Gerry Farrell has your financial advice, housing charity Threshold tell us about non compliance in the rental market, Annette Fox discusses threats to local jobs clubs and Deputy Kathleen Funchion is live from the Dáil on the “No Child Left Behind” protest which took place earlier.