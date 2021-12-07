KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 7 December, 2021

On Tuesday’s show:

Storm Barra is well underway and we kick off the show with Liam Carroll, Carlow Acting Fire Chief And Frank Dunne, Fire Chief Kilkenny who tell us about the trampoline that caused traffic chaos for morning commuters.

Eric Duignan from Save Our Hills joins us to discuss the move by some Kilkenny Councillors who are refusing to make changes to the County Development Plan despite a ministerial directive.

Gerry Farrell from Castle View Financial Services is talking about the restoration of the PUP and the increase in the National Minimum Wage from 2022.

Robert O’Neill from the Carlow Panto on the disappointment of this year’s Panto being cancelled.

Eleanor Duggan, The Little Green Grocer is taking us through some sustainable gift options this year.

Ann Power, Powerhouse PR, Waterford is on storm watch with an update from Tramore.

Morgan Drea, Morgan’s Medical Hall in Tullow is talking vaccine boosters and eligibility.

Author Susan Mills on writing and illustrating her book “The Human Rescuers”.

