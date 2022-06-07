KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 7th June 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

John Nolan of Carlow Association in London on the eventful weekend in the UK with The Queen’s Jubilee and Boris Johnson’s survival of the vote of no-confidence.

Has the ‘Airport Mayhem’ calmed down? Jessica O’Shea, from Tullow, was in Dublin airport where she was due to fly to London but despite going through several Security staff was headed stateside. She tells us what happened.

Our I am a Survivor, cancer awareness campaign continues as Gillian Walsh, Kilkenny Ambassador for 100km in 30 days tells us her story about overcoming breast cancer.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Service talks about the cost of living, investing, pensions, and mortgages.

Scoil Moling-Glynn have received a new Active Schools flag, Marty Kavanagh was raising the flag, you can hear the great excitement in the school. Caitriona Kelly tells us what it is like there.

Fiona O’Malley, CEO of Turn2me tells us about a free ‘Exam Stress’ mental health support group for students during exam season.

Superstar Sofia Rae chats with Eimear about what she is up to. Sofia has been cast as ‘Brona’ in a brand new TG4 drama series ‘Saol Ella’. Sofia’s mam Tracey explains how it’s been for everyone.

KCLR Sport’s Eddie Scally on that handshake between Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin.

A local business in Urlingford Co Kilkenny has expressed their disappointment at the moving of three donkeys that have lived next to their premises for the past twelve years. Helena Kavanagh of Kavanagh’s Service Station explains why the donkeys were so popular in the area.

Amy McLoughlin gives us the low down on last night’s Love Island.