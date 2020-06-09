KCLR Live: Tuesday 8th June 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Denise Walsh Hairdresser, Rustiq says she is ready to open and fed up that she can’t.

Would you drink rain water? Derek Cummins tells Eimear about rain harvesting.

Dogs might be man’s best friend, but little kittens need some help too. Eimear and a listener Brandon save a mini moggie.

Gerry Farrell chats about personal finance issues that might be stressing you out.

Part Two:

Elaine Murphy has consoled brides that had to postpone their nuptials but she’s also had to put her wedding off.

Kathryn Wall and Michael Byrne join Eimear on air to discuss young people coping with Covid-19 challenges as part of our Healthy Ireland Campaign.

Newly appointed Carlow County Council Cathaoirleach Tom O Neill talks about a council shortfall in funds.

Rebecca Connolly is looking forward to planning her wedding again after restrictions.

Frank Stafford chats about playgrounds reopening.