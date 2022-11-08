KCLR LIVE: Tuesday, 8th November 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show.

Eimear is joined by An Post public affairs manager Angus Laverty and Cllr Mick McCarthy to discuss the future of the Ballyragget post office.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services talks about Tax Deadlines, planning for Christmas and more.

Shane Ross, Author of Mary Lou McDonald, A Republican Riddle joins Eimear in the studio.

Gillian Mason of Thomastown Community Network tells us about fundraisers to raise funds for Christmas lights and more.

James Hennessy of the National Reptile Zoo and Susan Wallace of HypnosisAcademy.ie join Eimear on the show. They tell us about Calm With Spiders.

Ania Anka and Eimear look at how other countries control noise pollution.

Tadhg Daly, CEO Nursing Homes Ireland on their Annual Conference takes place on Thursday in the Lyrath Hotel.

Catherine Cox Spokesperson for Family Carers Ireland joins Eimear along with Mary Maher who has just won Kilkenny Carer of The Year