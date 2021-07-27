KCLR LIVE: Tully’s Bar customers defeat trolls with positivity

Ed Cahill, Tully’s Bar in Carlow joins us to talk about the long-awaited return to indoor hospitality and how the first day back had been received by staff and customers.

Ed tells us how two people who were unhappy with the regulations, felt being asked to wear a mask amounted to discrimination, while polite, they said they would take to Facebook and leave negative reviews about their experience which it appears they did.

Fortunately, Tully’s Bar customers took to social media to flood the bar with genuine, positive reviews.