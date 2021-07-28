KCLR LIVE: Vaccines for 12-15 year olds – Dr Tadhg answers your questions

Dr Tadhg Crowley, Aryfield Medical Centre joins us to talk about vaccines for the 12-15 year old age group.
Dr Tadhg also answers your vaccine questions and queries about seasonal complaints such as sunburn, heat rash and hay fever.
Carlow Institute of Technology
You can get a vaccination without an appointment at these times:
- Saturday 31 July, 2pm to 4.15pm
- Monday 2 August, 9.15am to 12.15pm and 1.15pm to 4
Cillin Hill Conference Centre
You can get a vaccination without an appointment at these times:
- Saturday 31 July, 8.15am to 12.30pm
- Sunday 1 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm
- Monday 2 August, 8.15am to 12.30pm