Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development and Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office, Carlow and Cllr Fintan Phelan announce Walter’s Bar and Grill are the winners of our “Look for Local” Autumn / Winter Roadshow in association with Carlow County Council Local Enterprise Board.

Eoin Rea of Walter’s Bar and Grill joins us on the line to respond to the news and to discuss the efforts to give a new lease of life to an iconic building at the heart of Bagenalstown.