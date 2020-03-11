KCLR Live: Wednesday 11 March 2020 (Part Two)

Part Two: 11am – 12pm

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast-moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. If you missed KCLR Live this morning, you can catch up here.

We hear from Mia, a Wuhan resident.

Dr Mary Kane gives listeners some tips on how to speak to children about the virus and about good hand-washing hygiene.

Teacher Joe McKeown talks about school closure concerns.

Shane Byrne PRO of Coolkenno GAA tells Eimear about how a club defibrillator saved the life of their Tullow player Don Jackman on Friday.

Carlow-born Entrepreneur and President of the Shanghai Ireland Association Brendan Brophy tells us about life in China right now.