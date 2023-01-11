KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 11th January 2023

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, a woman is on a mission, and she needs your help. She wants to learn how to fix things around the house, how to use a drill, and how to hang a picture. We look for a carpenter to come forward and tutor us on the airwaves. Horticulturist Dee Sewell joins the conversation and explains how we can make our own raised beds for growing veg at home. Pints of pain for Guinness drinkers as prices increase by about 40 cents. Garda Community Assist appeal for a missing man in Carlow. His family later join the calls for help to locate Ger O’Connell. Budding scientists talk to us live from Dublin and much more.