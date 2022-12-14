KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 14th December 2022

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris speaks with Eimear about Kilkenny’s new 5000-student further education campus. He also discusses privacy after a video of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar surfaced. A new report suggests that Kilkenny would need the equivalent of eight Abbott announcements to catch up with Cork and Limerick. We speak with the IDA and one of the South East Economic Monitor’s authors. We talk about recent crimes and we ask farmers about dog attacks on sheep. All of this and much more. Listen back below.