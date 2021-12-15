KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 15 December, 2021

On today’s show:

Simon Lewis, Principal Carlow Educate Together joins us to talk about the death of 5-year-old Eric Ene, a junior Infant pupil at the school.

John McDarby, Road Safety Officer Carlow County Council on the launch of a road safety strategy by the government that aims to reduce road deaths in Ireland by 50% over the next 10 years.

Sgt Peter McConnon joins us for our Community Assist segment following burglaries in Nurney, Myshall, Ballon, Mooncoin and Piltown.

Across the country, GPs are appealing to the public to be patient with delays in routine care as they roll out the booster. Dr Tadhg Crowley, Ayrfield Medical Practice addresses the challenges for the public and GPs over the coming weeks.

Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development and Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office, Carlow and Cllr Fintan Phelan announce Walter’s Bar and Grill are the winners of our “Look for Local” Autumn / Winter Roadshow in association with Carlow County Council Local Enterprise Board. Eoin Rea of Walter’s Bar and Grill joins us on the line to respond to the news and to discuss the efforts to give a new lease of life to an iconic building at the heart of Bagenalstown.

Linda Murray from Beoga Nutrition joins us to talk about the growing obesity and depression rates facing young people and to look at mood, gut health and weight. Linda shares some simple tips to incorporate healthy mood-boosting foods.

Sean Manicle, Principal of Kilkenny-based public loss assessor firm, Manicle Property Insurance Claims joins us with advice on what you can do if your home is damaged by fire, floods, burst pipes or accidental damage.

