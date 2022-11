KCLR Live:

On today’s show, we hear different arguments on the proposed name change of Kilkenny Road in Carlow to ‘University Road’. Many people, especially older people, are being terrorised by the anti-social behaviour of young people in Graiguecullen, Carlow. Garda Rob Rasmussen discusses the recent crimes in Kilkenny and Carlow. Santa Claus is arriving at Market Cross soon. We also discuss this week’s additional welfare payments from Minister Peter Burke and lots more!