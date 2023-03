KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, we hear from residents in North Kilkenny as their frustration rises after a third Boil Water Notice in as many months was put in place this week. We talk about putting a spring in your step and eating for hormones. SETU recently received a grant from the EPA to run an awareness programme locally on reducing the amount of plastic packaging in the main family weekly shop. Brian and Edwina Grace try out Bolt Bikes and more.