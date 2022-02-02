KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 2 February, 2022

On today’s show:

In response to an article in the Irish Examiner about motorists impatiently overtaking funeral processions, we speak to Michael Shasby of Shasby Funeral Directors, Kilkenny City on his experience with disrespectful drivers.

Working from Home, what are your rights as an employee. Moira Grassick, Chief Operating Officer-Peninsula Ireland outlines current rules for employers and employees. Also up for discussion are Government plans to raise the pension age, we find out what that could look like for businesses and individuals.

Ward Kinsella, Commercial Brand Manager at Lahart’s Volkwagen & Skoda and Stroke Survivor. Ward shares his story of having a stroke while in IKEA four years ago, the road to recovery and what you can watch out for. Also up for discussion is the major car sale trends and the rising popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles.

This week for our Community Assist segment we are joined by Garda Andy Neill with an appeal to members of the public for information on a number of criminal incidents in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Michael Ibriham, Murty Brennan and Frank Cody, members of the Twilight Community Group Kilkenny join us to discuss the prevalence of racism locally and the work by Twilight to foster inclusion and tackle discrimination. Michael Ibriham shares his experience of persistent racism in Kilkenny and the lack of action from the authorities when it is reported. Twilight is an NGO that promotes inclusion and tackles discrimination and stigmatisation through workshops, non-formal learning programs, youth exchange, and other projects.

Paul Thornton, Principal Tullow Community School on the announcement that Leaving Certs will sit a written exam this year.

Brendan O’Connor, Vice-President of the Garda Representative Association discusses the need for improvement to the armed support units across the country or the introduction of some armed capacity for local units.